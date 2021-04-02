Amazon announces four new delivery stations in South Florida.
The new delivery stations will power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help increase efficiency of deliveries for customers in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Packages are shipped to delivery stations from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and loaded into vehicles for final delivery to customers.
All four delivery stations will create over 400 new, full-time jobs at each location, paying a $15 per hour starting wage and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one.
Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations, including the new delivery stations in South Florida, are now designed to meet the needs of their new electric delivery vehicles. Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical
design, Amazon plans to optimize these spaces to offer flexibility and scale as they move closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.
Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.
Amazon will offer competitive pay, benefits from day-one, and training programs for in-demand jobs. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.
The new Amazon sites to open in 2021 -
• DMF9 – 3750 Palm Dr., Homestead, FL 33035
• DMI9 – SW 136th St. and SW 132nd Ave., Kendall, FL 33175
• DVB6 – 3701 Flamingo Road, Miramar, FL 33027
• DFH1 – 1201 Northwest 64th St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
City of Homestead Mayor Steven D. Losner
“The selection of Homestead by Amazon for the construction of a Delivery Station confirms the position of our community as the new frontier for investment from all corners of the globe. Most importantly, hundreds of new and diverse job opportunities will be created for our residents.
The economic impact for Homestead will quickly expand as other business and industry leaders take note of this project and our area.
I am confident we are poised to welcome further expansion of jobs, our tax base and the local economy while enhancing our quality of life.”
Miami-Dade Beacon Council President and CEO, Michael A. Finney
“We welcome these latest Amazon Delivery Stations to South Miami-Dade County as they are driving much-needed jobs in our community. We all know the great advantages Miami offers to incoming business, and it’s fantastic to see Amazon expand in our great city.”
Amazon Spokesperson Owen Torres
“We are excited to continue our investment in Florida with new delivery stations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties will create hundreds of new job opportunities and provide faster and more efficient delivery for customers. We look forward to continuing our growth in South Florida and want to thank local and state leaders for their support in making these projects possible.”
