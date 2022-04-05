Earlier this month, the Alzheimer’s Association released its “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures” report detailing the latest statistics on Alzheimer’s and dementia and the increasing burden they impose on Americans and
Floridians alike. On April 12, the association’s Florida chapters will host a virtual “Alzheimer’s Symposium” to share the highlights of the report and discuss risk reduction, the effects of sleep on brain health, stroke signs and symptoms, and a new public awareness initiative being rolled out across the state.
According to the “Facts and Figures” report, an estimated 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. In Florida, the disease affects more than 580,000 diagnosed individuals – the second-highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s in the nation.
To boost awareness and early detection rates across the state, the Alzheimer’s Association of Florida recently launched its new “ALZ STARS” program. Slated to be one of the topics of discussion during the webinar, the program aims to help Floridians become more knowledgeable about Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and the resources available to those affected.
“As therapies that target the underlying biology of the disease emerge, we need tools to detect and diagnose Alzheimer’s and dementia early to help provide maximum benefit,” noted Percy Griffin, Ph.D., director of scientific
engagement for the Alzheimer’s Association and keynote speaker for the upcoming program.
In addition to Griffin, other featured speakers will include Dr. Felipe De Los Rios La Rosa, stroke program director at Baptist Health’s Miami Neuroscience
Institute, and Dr. Brian M. Snelling, chief of cerebrovascular and endovascular neurological surgery and director of the stroke program at Baptist Health Marcus Neuroscience Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
“It’s a privilege to participate in the Symposium to share with our community the latest advancements and findings for Alzheimer’s,” Snelling said. “We look forward to providing expert insight on the latest resources and
advancements to spread awareness, promote risk reduction and share the best care practices with those who care for Alzheimer’s patients within our community.”
Free to attend, the “Alzheimer’s Symposium” will begin at noon ET on April 12. Register online or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.
