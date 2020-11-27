The Homestead Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 73 year old Maria Ramirez who suffers from several medical issues.
Mrs. Ramirez was last seen on Wednesday at her home in the Shores Community of Homestead.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts or comes in contact with Mrs. Ramirez, is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.
