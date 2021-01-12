The Homestead Police Department is seeking help in locating 11 year old Kanaiya Smith.
Kanaiya was last seen at the residence of her foster parents located in Homestead.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts or comes in contact with Kanaiya, is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.