Children become aware of the joy of helping others at different ages. For some, it’s watching people around them or being taken with a parent to participate in a giving-type event.
For young AJ Evens, when his mother, Camille Graham, explained she often was unable to have toys at Christmas in her native Jamaica, he took the story to heart. His touching point of he didn’t want that to happen to other children was more than a passing comment. At age eight, they were able to arrange to give toys to 80 children at one of the Le Jardin centers. The next year it was 160 at more places, the next closer to 300, and he’s on track for 1,000 this year.
One of two stops on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 was a Principitos Child Care Center. The youngest group had already chorused their, “Thank you!” to the three boys wearing blue “AJ’s Toy Drive” tee shirts as they and Camille Graham carried the bags of remaining toys to move into the room with children ages three to eight.
“I’m here to put a smile on your face,” now eleven-year-old Ajay said. “Do you know what Christmas is all about?”
Hands shot up and one little girl quickly said, “It’s to spread love and family.”
He smiled back, said they would start with a Christmas song, and asked what their favorite was. Calls for “Jingle Bells” moved into a resounding, “Yes,” to the question of “Jingle Bells Rock?” as Graham hit the play button. Singing, dancing in place, and plenty of giggles accompanied the lively music.
Toys were then distributed by Ajay and his two helpers, brothers Yeick and Joan Vasquez (ages 10 and 12). Eleven-year-old Tayshaun Brady is also usually with them.
“This year we have two drives in Jamaica as well,” Graham added while the staff helped keep the cheerful noise to a manageable level. “Ajay gathered the money and sent it there for them to buy toys.”
How do they determine which places to visit? Word has spread and Graham is happy to have people contact her through Facebook or by calling (786) 260-2913.
Her son’s enthusiasm for what he does is on full display in his interaction with the children. “I want them to know I am here for them,” he said thoughtfully. “I will share my joy. People can let my mom know if they need anything.”
Ajay, who attends school at a Lincoln-Marti center, includes martial arts among his activities and he’s already achieved a second-degree black belt. Even though he may not be as tall as the typical Santa Claus, the laughter he leaves the children with is the same after each visit.
