On February 10th, one of South Dade’s longest running traditions continued as the Dade County AGRI Council, University of Florida/IFAS Extension, and Miami Dade County conducted the 58th Annual Ag Tour and Luncheon.
Over 100 individuals, including Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava rode in two large buses to tour a number of agricultural operations around South Miami Dade.
The tour stopped for an awards luncheon at the Everglades Housing Group Community Center.
In her remarks Mayor Levine Cava told the crowd, “Our Agricultural industry produces over $900 million dollars in annual sales and we’re sending products throughout the US, Canada, the Caribbean and beyond.”
Later she talked about the AGRI Council, “They have been around since 1968. It’s a volunteer organization. They educate the community about the importance of AG and they provide scholarships to students studying agriculture. AGRI stands for agriculture, growers, research, andindustry.” She concluded by saying, “I’m so, so proud and excited that I’m here all day with this great group.”
Two community leaders were honored by the AGRI Council and received County Mayoral Proclamations.
Willie Carpenter was recognized for his work with the nursey and farming community in supporting their banking needs and for his extensive volunteer work with community organizations including over 23 years on the Miami Dade County Fair and Exposition Board.
Dennis Watson was honored for his 25 years as agriculture teacher, his involvement with the Youth Fair, and for over 20 years as a member of the AGRI council. He was unable to attend the luncheon due to health issues.
The luncheon concluded with the awarding of scholarships to five graduate students, one undergraduate, and a High School student who plans to pursue an Agricultural degree.
The grad students were -Ketsira Pierre, Aline de Camargo Santos, Christ Mane Belizaire, Sisi Chen, and Swati Shrestha all of the University of Florida. The undergraduate awardee was Dennis Carpenter, also of UF. Isaac Velize who attends Coral Senior High School was the high school winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.