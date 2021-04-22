A virtual meeting of the members of the Agricultural Practices Advisory Board is scheduled for Friday, April 23, 2021, at 10:00 am.
Discussion topics may include truck parking in the agricultural area and general agricultural issues.
No action will be taken at the meeting. This meeting will only be held virtually utilizing communications media technology detailed below.
Interested parties may join the meeting live via Zoom to watch the meeting and speak, where permissible, at https://miamidade.zoom.us/j/96306455443 or call in live by phone to listen or speak, where permissible, at the time of the meeting: (888)788-0099 or (877)853-5247 and enter Web Meeting Id: 963 0645 5443.
You can request a recording of the meeting by contacting (305) 375-2835.
