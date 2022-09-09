There are some who say the affordable housing crisis emerged soon after recovery began from the 2008 real estate “bust”. While the exact timeline can be debated, concerns for the reality have significantly increased during at least the past two years.
The article, “Miami-Dade announces $85 million investment in HOMES Plan”, in the Sept 2, 2022 South Dade News Leader introduced Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s plan for the 2022-2023 county budget to help address the issue through multiple programs. (https://miamidade.gov/homesplan) The South Dade News Leader also reported on the grand opening of the Fair Oaks Apartments in August 2021 and The Landings Apartments in April 2022; both Affordable Housing Projects under the Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development Department (PHCD).
As discussions and proposed projects continue, terms of Public, Affordable and Workforce housing are used and each has different criteria within the
programs managed by PHCD. Details of programs and multiple services can be seen at https://www.miamidade.gov/global/housing/home.page
In general, Public Housing as used in describing specific properties are sized from studios to 4-or-5 bedroom family units that are operated and maintained with a subsidy from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
There are approximately 8,000 public housing units within the County and a federal law caps the number of units although the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program does allow for remodeling existing units.
A more widely used program is Section 8 where subsidy vouchers are issued so that voucher holders can rent from landlords in the general marketplace who agree to the terms of the program.
There are approximately 16,000 vouchers managed by PCHD. There are approximately 1,800 individuals on the waiting list for public housing.
Affordable housing are units that are developed by private builders and are generally supported by federal, state, or local subsidy to keep the rent approximately between 50% to 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI). For example, in the Press Release for the Fair Oaks Apartments opened in August 2021, these figures were cited.
“To gain an understanding of how affordable these units are, a single person must earn less than $37,980 (60% AMI) or $17,724 (28% AMI). A couple must earn less than $43,440 (60% AMI) or $20,272 (28% AMI). A family of three must earn less than $48,840 (60% AMI) or $22,792 (28% AMI).
A four-person family must earn less than $54,520 (60% AMI) or $25,312 (28% AMI).
And, a five person family must earn less than $58,620 (60% AMI) or $27,356 (28% AMI).”
Workforce housing generally allows for higher income for those making between 80 to 140 % of the AMI and priority for placement can be designated by profession.
In changing over to the Miami-Dade County HOMES plan, a provision included for Workforce housing is: “Through the WHIP (Workforce Housing Incentive Program), created by legislation sponsored by Commissioner Kionne McGhee, we’re providing local property owners direct incentives to expand the existing supply of available workforce housing, providing immediate relief to renters and eligible homebuyers. We will also provide an additional incentive to landlords who accept Section 8 vouchers.
FUNDING TOTAL:
$15 million, including $5 million dedicated for landlords who accept Section 8 vouchers.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE: These funds will serve families making $29,250 up to $136,500 for a family of 4, with 50% of funds set aside for households making below 110% Area Median Income. Essential workers including police, firefighters, and teachers will be prioritized for this funding.”
Of note, the $85 million investment in HOMES Plan proposed by Mayor Levine-Cava will be voted on by the County Commissioners as part of the 2022-2023 budget. The multiple parts of the program can be seen at https://www.miamidade.gov/global/government/mayor/building-blocks-program.page
Although all units under Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development Department (PHCD) are rental units they do also have a first time buyers program for qualified individuals as seen at https://www.miamidade.gov/global/housing/affordable-homeownership-program.page
