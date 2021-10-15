Florida City and a developer are in the process of improving about 5 acres of land often referred to as the snake pit.
The developer is New Urban Development, and it is the development wing of the Urban League.
After a long and difficult process, the city was able to acquire 34 parcels of land on Lucy Street and Seventh Avenue that contained poorly maintained
structures. These old and dilapidated buildings were all demolished and the plan is to build new apartment buildings that will provide affordable housing to working families. The project will be known as Renaissance on Lucy. Site plan work is about to begin.
“We have been able to assemble these lots and we cleaned up the titles to many of the properties. We had situations where people had inherited the properties from relatives and we had to contact all of them,” said Jon Ward, executive director for the Community Redevelopment Agency City of Florida City.
In some cases, there were as many as 50 heirs involved in one property. It took about 12 years to contact everyone. The properties were in very poor condition and the structures had to be removed. Now, the city is maintaining the land and looking forward to seeing it developed.
Lower to moderate income families will be able to rent apartments on the properties. The apartment buildings will be well maintained and offer a positive place to live. The Urban League will maintain the property.
Florida City is working with developers to improve various properties in the city. Thousands of housing units are in various stages of development. Prices on these properties will range from $200,000 to $500,000.
