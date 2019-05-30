Adopt-a-Tree, the popular free tree giveaway program, will hold its first event of 2019 at 9 a.m., Sunday, June 2, at Florida International University, Biscayne Bay Campus, 3000 NE 151 St., North Miami, Florida.
Miami-Dade residents eligible to adopt two free trees will be able to choose from a variety of tree species, such as mango, satinleaf, green buttonwood, firebush and carambola.
This is a great opportunity for homeowners to replenish their tree canopy. Experts will be on site to show participants how to properly plant and care for their new trees.
Community service hours are available for students who volunteer to work an Adopt-a-Tree event.
The Adopt-a-Tree program was created in 2001 to help increase the tree canopy of Miami-Dade County. Since then, more than 200,000 free trees have been given away within the community.
For additional information, including the eligibility requirements, visit the Adopt-a-Tree website or call 311.
