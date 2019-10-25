During Tuesday night’s Florida City Commission Meeting, the committee approved the first reading of a city ordinance to approve a small-scale land use amendment, from the commercial category to a medium-high density residential category. This zoning change would take place on a 6-acre property located south of SW 352nd Street, on the west side of South Krome Avenue, and US 1.
The property is close to the already in dispute land in front of Robert Is Here, which was recently proposed in June (now up for final vote with the Miami-Dade County Commission on October 30th, due to recent public protests and petitions) to undergo a similar medium density change, allowing for the potential building of medium occupancy housing there as well.
While no final approval has been made on Tuesday’s proposed ordinance —in addition to a proposed zoning district boundary change from a general commercial district, to a medium-high density residential multi-family district—the committee approved to move forward, following the City Planner’s verbal presentation at Tuesday’s meeting, and after the October 16th memo from the Assistant Committee Development Director.
More details and discussion to follow in the coming months.
Also on the agenda was the first steps towards restoration of the historic Stone House located at City Hall, just steps away from it.
Per Project Manager Eugene Leon presentation at the commission meeting, following his October 18th memo, the project aims to repair the historic city
building, which was damaged during Irma.
Further details to follow, as the project begins.
A resolution authorizing Florida City’s Mayor Wallace to enter into a
5-year inter-local agreement with Miami-Dade County for film permitting, was approved by the city’s commission, who will now work towards providing an
effective start date for the agreement.
The agreement would continue to allow for the further use of the Florida City in movies, as it has been in the past with Fast and the Furious, and series such as Netflix’s Bloodline.
Florida’s City Director of Finance, Chad Burkhalter, also presented two resolutions Tuesday night: the first, amending a 2017 resolution and setting monthly charges/rates for water service discharge of well water, or other water not purchased from the city into the sewer system, for a wastewater service standby charge and for the use of Florida City’s wastewater system.
The second resolution was the adoption of a city-wide employee
safety manual, which could potentially save approximately $30,000 in city insurance costs.
Both resolutions were approved by the commission, with effective dates to follow.
Florida City’s Community Redevelopment Agency Director, Rick Stauts,
presented three resolutions at the commission meeting as well.
The first resolution, related to the State Revolving Fund Loan Program, was to authorize loan amendments, designate authorized representatives, provide assurances, and for conflicts and/or severability,
The second resolution would approve all scope of services, and thus, contract with Baljet Environmental Incorporated. The $70,116 contract would cover construction management and replacement projects costs, currently part of the Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection’s Revolving Loan Fund Program.
The third resolution would approve another $52,870 contract with Baljet Environmental Inc. for additional construction management, also related to the state’s Department of Environmental Protection’s Revolving Loan Fund Program.
As such, these resolutions — preceded by October 22nd memos — were also approved by commission members, with effective dates to follow.
For further details on the committee’s Tuesday night agenda, please visit http://www.floridacityfl.net.
