As Florida continues to move towards normalcy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Homestead will be reopening the following facilities to the public effective Monday, May 3, 2021: City Hall, Community Redevelopment Agency, Development Services, Parks & Recreation, and the Solid Waste Drop Site.
The Drop Site will be open 8am – 4pm Monday – Saturday and 8am – 12pm Sundays.
All other facilities will be open 8am – 5pm Monday - Friday.
Residents are still encouraged to conduct business online or over the phone if possible by visiting www.cityofhomestead.com or calling 305-224-4400.
To allow for continued efficient processing of online permit submissions
Development Services will be operating with modified in-person service hours as follows:
• Building Permit Walk-In Service Hours: 8am – 12pm, Monday - Friday
• Building Inspector Office Hours – 8am – 8:30am, Monday - Friday
• Zoning Questions Walk-In Hours – Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 8am – 10am
• Planning Information meetings are by appointment and can be scheduled by calling 305-224-4529
• Business Licensing meetings are by appointment and can be scheduled by calling 305-224-4504
• Central Collections will close at 4pm daily
All visitors will be required to obey COVID-19 precautions when visiting City facilities such as wearing of facial coverings, social distancing, and interior capacity limits.
