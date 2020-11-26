Most readers don’t have memories of the “Sunday Drive” tradition. Yes, to those accustomed to non-stop electronic entertainment, there was a time of piling into the car on Sunday afternoons to go for a drive. It was just taking a drive for about an hour with possibly a stop for an ice cream cone. That wasn’t exactly the inspiration for Homestead Main Street to come up with a, “Holiday Drive on Krome”, but it will bring back memories for some.
In this time of adapting to COVID-19 restrictions, although there may not be lines of children waiting to see Santa and Mrs. Claus, they will be on hand to share the Holiday Spirit from Mowry Drive to 4th Street.
Seminole Theatre Players character actors will be shouting out good cheer and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be waving from in front of Losner Park under the park clock.
The South Florida Trail Riders and their "reindeer" ponies will be behind them as DJ Shane plays lively holiday music.
The popular South Dade Marching Band will anchor the end of the drive. Their student musicians and cheer squad will be arrayed on the steps of the former First Baptist Church, the white columned building known as “The Sanctuary”.
In between will be dancers from Paramount Studio and Expressions Dance Company at Donna Lee Studio, paintings from two Homestead Center
for the Arts artists, and the Somerset Oaks Color Guard and Cheering Squad.
They will all be on the Losner Park side of Krome Avenue, appropriately socially distanced as cars slowly drive and exchange holiday greetings. It is a daytime event from 4:00-6:00 p.m.
For those who want a bit more action, the Seminole Theatre has scheduled two free screenings of, “The Muppet Christmas Carol” movie. One is at 12:00 p.m. and the other at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are free, but seating in the theatre is restricted to only 130 attendees per show due to COVID-19 social distancing and everyone is required to wear a mask. The staff even created a cute poem to set the tone. It opens with, “December 2020 does not have to be a bore, for we plan to bring you safe festivities galore!” To read the lines and for information about tickets, go to http://seminoletheatre.org
Homestead Councilmember Jennifer Bailey and her Southwest Advisory Council (SWAC) may also have additional activities in store, so keep an eye out for her Facebook page.
Yvonne Knowles, Director for Homestead Main Street expressed her appreciation. “Once again, thank you for being part of this event and helping us to be creative while keeping the holiday spirit alive.”
