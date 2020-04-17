AAA offers free roadside assistance to Healthcare Workers  and First Responders in Miami-Dade

AAA-The Auto Club Group is offering free AAA Roadside Assistance to all healthcare workers and first responders in Miami.
Healthcare workers and first responders in Miami can receive free AAA services – including towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, battery service, jumpstarts, and lockout service – through the end of the month, regardless of whether they are AAA members.
Eligible non-members can call 833-222-3284, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
“These frontline workers are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “The least we can do is make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.”
AAA has implemented the following extra safety measures -
• Service technicians will not shake hands and will abide by current social distancing guidelines.
• Passengers are not allowed to ride in service vehicles.
• Drivers are cleaning and disinfecting service vehicles and equipment after every service call
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.