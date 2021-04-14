From tuxedos to “The Great Gatsby” look, the Friends of the Historic Seminole Theatre and the theatre staff have worked hard each year to come up with and pull off their annual fundraising gala. For those who laughed, clapped, and cheered in fun in 2020, that large gathering was one of the last before the COVID-19 closures.
As with holding other events at the historic theatre, creativity has been required. The message posted to the Seminole Facebook page seems the same as in the past. “Join us for the fourth annual Masquerade in Venice Gala, a benefit for the Friends of the Historic Seminole Theatre. At our gala, we will celebrate all the events that have happened so far, as well as announce future plans. You will be treated to a full night of entertainment including dinner, cocktails, entertainment from special guests, and the chance to fundraise by bidding on some exclusive opportunities only available at our gala.”
“The Masquerade in Venice” theme is also in keeping with the touch of glamour of all previous galas. The differences start with the necessity of limiting the number of attendees to only 100, so anyone interested in the Saturday, April 17th evening needs to book their ticket not later than Monday, April 12, 2021. Next up, cocktails and dinner will be served outside where Krome Avenue will be blocked off in front of the historic building. This section of the street will be transformed to, “evoke the sense of a Night in Venice”.
Short segments of entertainment will take place during dinner until the main show at 9:00 p.m., which like all events inside, will adhere to social distancing and other COVID protocols. These safety measures won’t detract from the usual enthusiasm though when talented entertainers are blended with the live auction that is always lively as well.
Although the number of attendees will necessarily be fewer this year, the enjoyment and excitement will be the same.
The Gala will be Saturday, April 17, 2021; Cocktails from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; dinner following. Tickets are $175 per couple or $100 per single and can be purchased through https://seminoletheatre.org/gala-2021 or at Seminole Theatre box office, 18 N Krome Ave, Homestead; Tel: 786-650-2073. The box office is currently open Thu-Sat 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. For more information, you can also go to https://www.friendsofthehistoricseminoletheatre.com/annual-gala
Although the gala is the premiere event of the Friends of the Seminole, they support the theatre throughout the year. The official name of the Seminole Cultural Arts Theatre, Inc., (SCATI) was established in 1997 as a public/private partnership formed between the City of Homestead and the volunteer group. They sum up their objectives for the Seminole Theatre as GEMS:
Generate the necessary resources from individuals, corporations, foundations, and government agencies to carry out our mission
Enhance the Theatre's architectural history and community contribution through aesthetic embellishments
Manage resources by providing ACCESS TO THE ARTS at the Seminole Theatre for supporting a variety of community and educational programs through development and sponsorship,
Sustain resources by recognizing and celebrating our donors and volunteers through special events, to engage their continued passion and support.
