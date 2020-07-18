The most recent reversal of Miami-Dade County to once again close dine-in service at restaurants came with little notice and big impact.
Mayor Gimenez included this paragraph in his July 10, 2020 statement. “My administration’s goal is to continue to open up the economy in a safe manner.
Unfortunately, the numbers right now are not allowing us to do so. It’s up to each and every one of us to make it possible to open restaurants, bowling alleys, banquet halls, entertainment venues and everything else that I was forced to close on Thursday [July 9, 2020] by emergency order and to be able to lift the current curfew.”
The opening of May 18, 2020 came with numerous restrictions which allowed restaurants to operate at only fifty percent seating capacity, social distancing of at least six feet between tables, no more than four persons per table (six if a family group).
There were also stringent cleaning requirements as well as all staff in masks, customers in masks except when seated at the table, and other health measures such as disposable, one-use menus.
For Jimmy Accursio, owner of Capri Restaurant, in continuous service since it was established by his parents in 1958, the latest order meant yet another major change. He reconfigured their patio dining to allow for seven tables. “We still have our to-go and delivery,” he said. “We’re
delivering in Redland and as far out as people need us to.” The seven tables allow for a capacity of twenty-eight. “If the demand is there, I’ll put a tent in the parking lot and expand out,” he added.
Loryann Swank of the familiar White Lion Café agrees that, “We all need to be safe and watch out for each other.” With the summer heat and bugs, she won’t reopen her patio yet and will see how things go before she makes a decision about carry-out.
For other longtime restaurants, both locations of the Royal Palm Grill have take-out and they are now trying in-house delivery as well.
Colette Lovitt of Shivers BBQ said they’re open seven days a week for take-out and curbside pick-up.
Mario’s Family Restaurant updated their Facebook page. “In accordance with state and local laws, starting tomorrow July 9 our dining room will be closed, but we will continue to offer you the best through our delivery and pick up services. You can pick up your order in our window from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm and the delivery service will be available from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. We will also be available on Uber Eats, Doordash and Postmates.”
Jason Gracia, a manager at Sonny’s BBQ, has put up a tent to give them approximately fifteen tables as their drive-thru and take-out options continue.
Carlos Calderon, of the Four Eight Restaurant, has a few sidewalk tables for patrons. They have take-out, their own delivery service, and Uber Eats.
Portofino’s patio is open and since La Playa Grill at Bayfront Park is open-air, manager Ronaldo Fernandez said they are serving every day except Monday.
Mamma Mia is back to carry-out and delivery only.
Robert Martinez of Texas Roadhouse said their drive-up ordering, on-line, or calling to order allows for curbside delivery.
Chef’s on the Run has added a new option to their take-out and delivery. Chef Jodrick has created “Clean Eats” as Prep Meals. These are not menu items, but an arrangement that can include ordering meals for an entire week.
Although Key Largo restaurants are still allowed the dine-in option, not everyone is choosing to do so.
With extensive outdoor space at the Big Chill, Amanda Congemi, Assistant Manager, said they have their dining deck, the Tiki Hut and pool area available seven days a week.
Hobo’s Café does have patio seating, but also inside. “We use a special cleaning solution for the tables and seat only to fifty percent capacity,” said Vanessa Leffler.
As owners make whatever adjustments they can, understanding and cooperation from customers are vital once dine-in is permitted. Although Mayor Gimenez also referenced potential financial aid for those businesses impacted the most by prolonged closure/restrictions, no details have been provided by the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.