Among dozens of Women’s History Month events, the Grand Opening of “A Place for Me,” Saturday, March 25, 2023, was the culmination of five years of effort.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Commissioner, District 8, Danielle Cohen-Higgins, and Commissioner, District 9 Kionne McGhee, joined around 100 people at the Cutler Bay Town Center to also honor Julie Robison, the woman who had a vision for a special place for women veterans.
She worked tirelessly, beginning in 2018 when she established the non-profit South Dade Veterans Alliance, Inc. “South Dade Veterans Alliance, Inc. was founded in November 2018 to address and support the needs of women veterans in our community. Our focus is on military women, past and present providing advocacy, support, and resources for them to heal, grow, and build resilient lives building strong families and communities.”
Cutler Bay Council Member Suzy Lord represented Mayor Tim Meerbott in the room filled with individuals and members of government, civic, and non-profit organizations. Michelle Shirley, South Dade Women Veterans Alliance, Board of Directors, was Mistress of Ceremony; the first of many who said, “When Julie calls, you take that call.” Heads nodded and smiles broke out at the phrase.
She spoke briefly of women who once had to disguise themselves as men to serve in wars prior to World War I and women now comprise 17% of the U.S. military. There are special challenges though for female veterans transitioning into civilian life, compounded for those like Robison who suffered sexual assault, others abused by intimate partners, or trying to cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). These issues are often ignored and Robison, who later worked within Veteran Administration, was determined she could and would find a way to help.
“We’re here in force to support you, the board, and everyone who needs us. You do this with so much love; you do this as a calling and that makes it a calling for all of us,” were some of the Mayor’s comments. She was at the beginning of the quest as Robison came to her when she was District 8 Commissioner. “Women do face additional barriers and need our help and that is what Julie is doing,” she also said and added, “Everyone deserves help.” She asked women veterans to stand, then the men, to a round of applause.
Commissioner Cohen-Higgins, whom Robison said has been unwaveringly supportive, reiterated the Mayor’s words. “Upstairs it says, ‘She Believed She Could and She Did’. You are the embodiment of a true woman warrior.”
Commissioner McGhee has known Robison since 2001; known of her difficulty overcoming more than one trauma in her life.
He talked of his father, a veteran who told them at times about seven
components of a mission. He said two in particular he wanted to emphasize were, “Competency; we become expert in our struggles; and Assuming Risk. You, my sister have done this.” He invited the crowd to join him at the count of three to say, “We love you, Julie.”
U.S. Army veterans Karen Leal and LaTanya Blevins have found important support and connections through the Alliance. Transitioning from the Army is
different than relocating to another assignment. It’s easy to feel isolated and uncertain around people who don’t know what, “being in the trenches” or “having a Battle Buddy” means.
A place to meet sister veterans and have access to services adds more structure to the organization and is, “a dream come true”.
Laura Whitfield, USMC veteran, Senior Director Mission United, United Way-Miami; Carol Blackwell-Curry, Director Volunteer Services, Community Health of South Florida; and Gus Cruz, Executive Director, Military Advisory Board all expressed admiration for Robison’s goal as each met her and subsequently committed to do what they could. Cruz likened the Center to establishing a Base Camp for climbing Mount Everest.
Virama Oller, South Dade Women Veterans Alliance, President, Board of Directors, was another who didn’t know Robison until she received one of those calls. Oller was with the non-profit Transitions, Inc., Miami and Robison wanted to have something similar in South Dade for women veterans. “She had this specific vision,” Oller explained and fully embraced the idea. “I will always be with you,” she said to Robison.
The applause quieted to allow Robison to speak. She didn’t expect nor plan for the day to be about her, but about God’s guidance. “You say I brought you together, but it’s God doing it,” she said in part. “I met with Daniella when she was Commissioner and she made possible things I didn’t know were
possible.” She went on to say she knew Commissioner McGhee when he was a professor at MDC. He understood the dual trauma of drug addiction and sexual assault she had fought through. At one of her darkest times, “I had told God if he would get me out of that life, I would serve him.
I am here for those women who need help to survive.” She thanked many of the attendees for supporting the Alliance and being able to open the Center. The original price quoted for the office suite was beyond their means and the building owners negotiated to make it work. She concluded her remarks with, “Here I am, a girl who once wandered the streets on drugs, who survived sexual assault, and now I have a Masters and am CEO of a woman’s veterans
alliance.”
After the formal ribbon cutting, the crowd moved upstairs where multiple rooms have space for different functions. The Alliance provides Employment & Training Opportunities, Educational Assistance, Benefit Counseling, Homeless Housing Assistance, Healthcare Enrollment Assistance, Family Enrichment, and Homeownership Assistance. Specialized assistance is available for survivors of sexual or other abuse and trauma. They have an intake process to determine how to individualize services as needed.
Florida is home to almost 1.5 million veterans and approximately 164,000 are women. In a separate telephone interview Robison explained they are partnered with a wide number of County offices, primarily thanks to the Mayor. This is why they can offer a range of services. “My goal is to make Miami-Dade County in the front for women’s veterans issues.” Veterans who are processed are automatically made a part of the Alliance.
“A Place for Me” is located at 10720 Caribbean Blvd, Ste. #320, Cutler Bay. Initial contact is made through the website of http://www.southdade
veteransalliance.org/; Email: info.sdvamia@gmail.com or southdadeveteransalliance@gmail.com. Other social media are Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
