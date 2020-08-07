Homestead native Carolyn Pates has been handling emergencies for decades.
Hired as the first black Fire and Police Communications Operator for the CIty of Miami in 1966, retired now with over 30 years of service, Pates is definitely well-suited for her new job as Director of the Homestead Soup Kitchen; a position she began in April, right at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m used to handling emergencies,” said Pates,” being diverse in doing more than one or two things at a time.”
Due to the Corona-virus crisis doubling the needs of Homestead Soup Kitchen, with a record 522 people served in May, Pates’ staff of just six in the kitchen now since March, has been steadily preparing dishes for hundreds of local residents.
“It’s amazing, they’re super supportive in whatever they’re asked to do,” Pates said.
Further blessed by the $10,00 check the non-profit organization received from Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava on Tuesday July 28, a new sign from the Homestead Rotary Club, along with food and produce donations from Publix, Robert Is Here, and various area bakeries, the soup kitchen is well-positioned to continue supporting the community’s increased needs.
Since opening in 1983 at 105 SW 3rd Ave., on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12-1pm, Homestead Soup Kitchen has had a ‘no questions asked’ policy where anyone who needs a meal can go and receive one, even after hours.
“Even though we may close at 1[pm],” said Pates, “if people come and we’re still there, we can always find something to share with anyone that comes and wants a meal.”
With many residents suffering currently from job losses and declining income as a result of the viral outbreak, Pates also offered those affected an invitation to visit.
“New people are welcome to come, you don’t need to be homeless,” Pates said. “Anybody that wants a meal can come.”
In addition to food, Homestead Soup Kitchen has also been providing free COVID-19 testing, as Pates acknowledged that businesses have to adapt to the new needs of its customers, and their business.
“I know that I need to think outside of the box, as opposed to wanting to continue to do things ‘business as usual’,” said Pates. “COVID is not going to allow business as usual to be done.”
As such, Pates said the soup kitchen is also aiming to do a back-to-school backpack drive in August.
And prepared with over 1,000 backpacks from donations and supplies received from the 2020 census, as well as local and out-of-state donations, Homestead Soup Kitchen is definitely ready to take on this next enterprise also.
With further expansion goals for the organization’s kitchen space and equipment, along with a plan to provide 500-1000 people with produce once a week starting in September, Pates and the Homestead Soup Kitchen are aimed toward handling the future, no matter it’s uncertainty amidst the pandemic.
It’s aspirations like these, Pates said, that all work towards the ultimate aim of the soup kitchen.
“The more people we serve, the more resourceful we can be, and the mission will be fulfilled,” Pates said.
To further assist with this mission through donations, or to get more information on how to help, please contact them at 305-245-7448, or online at www.homesteadsoupkitchen.com, and via Facebook at Homestead Soup Kitchen (www.facebook.com/HomesteadSoup/).
