Doug Ingram, a fifth generation of family growers, passed peacefully on November 13th. He leaves a legacy of love, family, community, and the land.
When Charles Ingram arrived in Redland in 1902 and planted those first avocado and lime trees, literal and figurative roots took hold. With the fifth generation of family still in business, Douglas (Doug) Earl Ingram, passed away peacefully November 13, 2020 at home.
The legacy he leaves is one of love of family, community, and the land. In speaking with his son,
Willie, the phrase, “A life well lived”, immediately comes to mind.
William Bryan and Ira Lee (Bell) Ingram came a bit later to Homestead in 1928 and Doug was born in 1931 where he knew hard work from early on. Farming has never been easy and in deciding to making his own way, he opened the Doug Ingram Nursery in 1955 on an acre of rented land in Naranja.
By 1961 he purchased two-and-a-half acres at Southwest 288th Street in Redland and moved the nursery there. It was a struggle for a while, so much so that one of his brothers urged him to give up and take a job at the cement plant on Krome Avenue.
“He told him he would give it another three months,” his son recalls of the story. Having built his reputation for honesty and integrity where his handshake was his bond, men like Bill Losner at First National Bank and others in the community believed in Ingram. His tireless efforts paid off as the
business stabilized and began to grow. He managed to make it through the 1960s and improvements were steady except for the 1970s oil crisis that impacted most places.
Willie joined alongside his father in 1970 and in 1980 his brother Rodney also became fulltime.
The days when their father had said, “All I ever want is a $100 bill in my pocket that I don’t owe someone,” were behind them.
For the times when his wife, Barbara, had not been as certain of success, he was known to say he didn’t worry because that did no good. She passed away in 1988 and wasn’t witness to the next downturn of Hurricane Andrew’s 1992
devastation. Although they were able to salvage approximately eighty percent of their ornamentals, fix the place and get back into business, severe economic damage gripped the entire area for nearly a decade.
“1995 was the worst,” Willie said. “Money dwindled and once again, First National Bank and others worked with us. We were able to make it through without going into debt.”
"There was eveb ab unexpected pleasure in 1996 when they noticed a plant that seemed unusual among some Tof their seedlings. They discovered, worked with, and patented, “A new and distinct cultivar of Swietenia mahagoni, to be referred to hereafter by its cultivar name, ‘Ingram's Red’. ‘Ingram's Red’ is a new cultivar of West Indies mahagony tree grown for use as a landscape plant.” (https://patents.google.com/patent/USPP23670P2/en)
There are always the challenges of agriculture with unpredictable weather and cyclic ups and downs, but as they say on their website, “We are a wholesale grower of landscape plants with 38 acres currently producing around one thousand plant varieties. We take pride in constantly offering exciting new varieties of plants from around the world.”
Active until the end, Doug would ride through on his golf cart, reflecting how, “He wished his father could have seen what we built.”
Despite all the hard work, there was enjoyment of hunting in the Everglades and of cars, both new and antique. He was often at the Florida City Speedway on Davis Highway before it finally closed. He raced cars, worked on cars, even managed the Speedway for a couple of years, and was President of the South Florida Racing Association. His mechanical skills came from growing up on the farm when there weren’t always people around to hire and if something needed to be fixed, you learned how. He transferred that knowledge to a hobby he shared with the next generation. Model A’s were among his favorites and there is still one in the garage he hadn’t been able to finish restoring.
In thinking of the man who loved his community, perhaps the story of Ingram’s generosity after a tragic accident describes him best. A house fire in Liberty City erupted and three children perished. The family had no means to pay for the funerals and without hesitation he went to Branam Funeral home and quietly took care of the arrangements. His own family didn’t learn of this until many years later as his gesture was intended to bring comfort to the bereaved family, not bring attention to himself.
His surviving two sons, daughter, eight grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren have much to cherish as they continue the Ingram legacy. His surviving two brothers no doubt have their own stories to remember as they pass them to multiple nieces and nephews.
