The term “resilient” has been used to describe Homestead and the same can be said of the Seminole Theatre in marking 100 years. Friday, December 10, 2021 from 7:00-10:00 p.m., will be a lively evening on Krome Avenue in front of the theatre to celebrate the past, present, and future.
A variety of music, other entertainment, and people in costume will have attendees clapping and cheering.
They give a preview on the website, “We will dance through the decades as we usher in our centennial. From the roaring twenties and the birth of jazz to rock and roll and hip hop the Seminole has seen it all! Come dressed in your favorite era as we march through the past century. A little flapper in you, some Sinatra, if you yearn for the days of Woodstock bring your Hendrix along with you. Let’s see how much we can fit in one city block.” Local artisan vendors will be on-hand as will some food trucks to add to the festive air.
Looking to the beginning, there was a Seminole Theater in 1916 as described, “In 1916, the Airdome Theatre in Miami, built in 1912 at 174 E. Flagler St., was dismantled, put on a train and hauled to Homestead. It was rebuilt and placed on Old Dixie Highway, east of Krome Avenue, and was renamed the Homestead Garden Theatre.
Sometime between 1916 and 1919, the movie theater changed names becoming the Homestead Movies, according to Bob Jensen, president of the Town Hall Museum in Homestead and member of the Miami-Dade County Cultural Affairs Council.
In 1919, the building was renamed the Seminole Theatre.”
November 26, 1921 was the date, however, when the doors opened to the new theater constructed downtown by early pioneers James Washington English and Henry Booker Sr.
As expected, it became the social and cultural hub until the first disaster struck.
A mere half hour before a March 1940 performance was to start, a fierce fire broke out on the stage. Fire trucks from Coral Gables, South Miami, and the city of Miami came to vainly try and save the building.
In somewhat of, “the show must go on”, a screen was later set up in the alley and people watched movies.
Rather than an exact rebuild, the decision was made to redesign in the Art Deco style.
The next disaster was man-made in the sense of economic “blight” that many downtowns suffered in the 1970s as shopping centers drew people away. The doors were closed in 1979 and any hope of revival was dashed in the devastation of 1992’s Hurricane Andrew. The owners gave the severely damaged structure to the City in 1993 as Homestead struggled to recover. “Resilient”, however, was the characteristic common to those who cleared the massive debris from their homes and businesses.
A committed group also vowed they would see the historic landmark restored as a performing arts center and two decades passed with multiple, unsuccessful efforts to secure adequate funding.
After emerging from a second economic disaster of the 2008-2010 real estate bust, the City proposed a $5 million bond to include the theatre as part of the Downtown Revitalization vision. Members of Seminole Cultural Arts Theatre, Inc., (SCATI) spearheaded the campaign that voters agreed with in a 2014 referendum.
The Crowd lined up on the literal red carpet December 12, 2015 for the Grand Opening Gala, “A Night on Broadway.”
The theatre brought in headlining acts such as Art Garfunkel, family friendly entertainment of acrobats, dance, and much more.
Residents were thrilled when the Seminole Theatre Players and The Junior Players revived community theater with extraordinary talent.
In hitting their stride with frequent sold-out performances, no one imagined the almost crippling impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Katherine Rubio, Executive Director of the Seminole Theatre, and her staff became creative with Facebook Live Events, and took all health and safety measures to re-open in phases as permitted.
The recent return of live performances is welcomed by residents and visitors alike.
"Myself, my team and our board of directors are completely humbled to be celebrating this milestone of Seminole Theatre's 100th year anniversary,” Rubio said. “It has been quite the journey since we reopened our doors in 2015 against tremendous odds. However, the determination of a handful of head strong people ensured that this day would one day come. I am honored to be leading us into this new era as we celebrate our centennial with our community which has fostered our successes in the past and those still to come."
Tickets are free for “Celebrating 100 Years of The Seminole Theatre!”, Fri, Dec 10, 2021 7:00 - 10:00 p.m., and can be reserved at https://seminoletheatre.org/seminole-calendar-of-upcoming-events/633 or stop by the Box Office, 18 N. Krome Ave, Homestead, Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m.; Tel: (786) 650-2073
