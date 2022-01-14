Monroe County’s Marine Resources Derelict Vessel Program removes an average of 60 derelict vessels each year in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and pre-qualified marine contractors.
In 2021, Monroe County facilitated the removal of 80 derelict vessels from public waters.
In 2021, Monroe County received $313,639 in grant funding from the FWC Derelict Vessel Grant Program. These grant funds provided the removal costs associated with 49 of the 80 derelict vessels.
Monroe County’s Boating Improvement Fund, funded by recreational vessel registration fees, provided $154,972 to remove the other 31 vessels. The total spent on removals in 2021 was $468,611.
To report a derelict vessel, contact the FWC Division of Law Enforcement at 888-404-FWCC.
