The number of people in Florida fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has topped 8 million.
The state Department of Health issued a report Tuesday showing that 8,038,941 people have finished receiving the required two doses of vaccines produced by drug companies Pfizer or Moderna or the one-dose vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson.
In all, 10,075,311 people in Florida have received at least one dose.
The largest number of fully vaccinated people, 1,859,299, are ages 65 to 74.
The second-largest number, 1,613,203, are ages 55 to 64.
The largest number of fully vaccinated people, 1,140,338, are in Miami-Dade County, making up nearly 14.2 percent of the statewide total.
