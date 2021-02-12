Invisibly conducted a second survey using their Realtime Research™ tool to gain a deeper understanding of how well informed people are about the Covid-19 vaccine, and learned that Americans are split on their willingness to take the vaccine. Not only that, 68% of people don’t even know if they’re
eligible for a Covid vaccine or how/where to get the vaccine from.
Here are some of the key insights from the study:
• 68% said they either don’t know if they are eligible for a Covid vaccine or how to get one.
• 52% said they are unlikely or very unlikely to get the Covid vaccine.
• 55% cited concerns about the Covid vaccine:
o 18% are worried about side effects.
o 15% don’t trust the government.
o 22% believe the vaccine is too new and want to wait to see how it works.
• 71% who identified as a strong Repulican said they probably won’t get the Covid vaccine.
o 62% who identified as a lean Repulican said they probably won’t get the Covid vaccine.
• 21% who identified as a strong Democrat said they probably won’t get the Covid vaccine.
o 33% who identified as a lean Democrat said they probably won’t get the Covid vaccine.
• 54% of Independents said they probably won't get the Covid vaccine.
Basically, 71% of strong Republicans probably won’t get the vaccine, whereas 79% of strong Democrats probably will.
Invisibly Realtime Research™ polling differs from traditional polling or online surveys and have proven to be extremely accurate at predicting behavior. In fact, Invisibly came the closest in accurately predicting the Presidential election results:
FiveThirtyEight polls were off by 38 electoral votes. Invisibly was only off by 4 electoral votes.
