Coast Guard cutter Kathleen Moore and Charles Sexton crews repatriated 59 Cubans to Cuba, Monday and Tuesday, following four interdictions south of the Florida Keys.
A Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo law enforcement team launched at approximately 3:30 p.m. June 9, after a good Samaritan reported seeing more than 10 people aboard an unseaworthy boat 27 miles south of Long Key. The law enforcement team interdicted 16 Cuban migrants. The migrants were transferred to the cutter and reported in good health. Eleven of the migrants were repatriated Monday by the Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore crew and five were repatriated Tuesday by the Charles Sexton crew.
A Station Islamorada law enforcement team launched at approximately 1 p.m. June 9, after a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations crew reported an unseaworthy boat heading north from 20 miles east of Key Largo with four people aboard. The law enforcement team interdicted four Cuban migrants and transferred them to the cutter. The migrants were repatriated Monday by the Kathleen Moore crew and reported in good health.
A Station Key West law enforcement team launched at approximately 12:30 p.m. June 10, after a good Samaritan reported more than 20 people signaling for help on an unseaworthy boat 40 miles north of Havana, Cuba. The law enforcement team interdicted 29 Cuban migrants and transferred them to the cutter. One migrant was taken to shore for higher medical care and the
remaining 28 were repatriated Monday by the Kathleen Moore crew, reporting in good health.
A Station Miami Beach law enforcement team launched at approximately 10 a.m. June 12, after a good Samaritan reported people aboard an unseaworthy craft 10 miles east of Elliot Key. The law enforcement team interdicted 11 Cuban migrants and transferred them to the cutter reporting in good health. The migrants were repatriated Tuesday by the Charles Sexton crew.
“U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies actively patrol the Straits of Florida. The U.S. Government strongly discourages attempts to illegally enter the United States by taking to the sea.” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard Liaison, U.S. Embassy Havana “Taking to the sea on unseaworthy vessels is not only illegal, but highly dangerous, and attempts to transit these unforgiving waters often turn out deadly.”
Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 465 Cubans compared to 49 Cuban migrants in Fiscal Year 2020 .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.