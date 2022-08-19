Funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program will help move forward projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation, to make transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
In South Florida funding will go to:
PortMiami Net Zero Program - Cargo Mobility Optimization and Resiliency Project –
The County of Miami-Dade will receive $16 million for this project consisting of two elements: (1) Expanded Intermodal Rail Capacity, and (2) Cargo Gate Optimization.
The rail capacity component constructs two new rail tracks approximately 3,200 feet long, acquires three new electric-rubber-tired cranes, reconstructs apron areas on all sides of the track, installs LED lights, and reconstructs the stormwater drainage system to address sea level rise.
The cargo gate optimization project will include roadway realignments to and from cargo gates, rehabilitation of the stormwater management system to address sea level rise, cargo gate canopies, staging areas for trucks, direct access to rail yard gates, and gate technology upgrades.
The upgrades will result in more efficient freight movement that will alleviate supply chain issues.
The rail capacity expansion is expected to promote a modal shift from truck to rail, resulting in environmental sustainability and safety benefits as well.
East Coast Corridor Trespassing and Intrusion Mitigation Project –
The Florida Department of Transportation will receive $24.9 million to fund the final design and construction of supplemental safety measures at targeted locations along 195 miles of the shared-use Florida East Coast Railway/Brightline railway corridor.
These include fencing and landscaping improvements, delineators and roadway striping, rail dynamic envelopes (RDE), crisis support signs, and “Do Not Stop on Tracks” signs.
The project will reduce vehicle collisions and trespassing along a dangerous corridor, estimated by the applicant at more than 140 avoided collisions over the next 20 years.
Fewer collisions also reduces delays for freight and passenger trains.
The project will use innovative technology, particularly with RDEs to visually highlight the zone at railroad crossings that drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians should not stop and delineators, which are newer technologies that have demonstrated positive results for preventing vehicle intrusion.
