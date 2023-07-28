Which U.S. counties face the biggest danger from Earth’s most powerful storms?
With climate experts forecasting a “borderline hyperactive” hurricane season, Gutter Gnome ranked 2023's Most Hurricane-Vulnerable Counties.
We combined hurricane risk assessments by the National Center for Disaster
Preparedness (NCDP) with 10 years of historical storm data and financial impact projections from government agencies.
Key Insights:
• All Quiet on the Southern Front: Some counties synonymous with hurricane disasters didn’t rank as high — more vulnerable, that is — despite very high risk of storms and loss. Lee County, Florida (No. 36), for instance, was
devastated by Hurricane Ian in 2022.
Apart from one other Category 5, Irma in 2017, Lee County has had a
relatively calm decade.
Likewise, Orleans Parish, Louisiana (No. 61), was leveled by Hurricane Katrina.
That was back in 2005 — the past 10 years have been more peaceful.
• Inland ≠ Immune: While some counties might be farther from the coast, they are not necessarily safe from hurricanes or their effects. Richland County, South Carolina (No. 112 overall), and Wake County, North Carolina (No. 93), for instance, both lie more than 100 miles from the Atlantic Coast but show above-average risk and active hurricane histories.
Typical hurricanes cover an area of about 100 miles but can be as wide as 300 miles.
• When It Rains, It Pours: Although hurricanes are rare in the Middle Texas Coast, some arrive with intense force.
During Hurricane Harvey in 2017, a record 1 trillion gallons of water fell over Harris County over four days. This is why Harris County received the highest risk assessment and financial loss estimate — from separate research entities — despite a relatively quiet decade.
Prior to Harvey, Celia was the last major hurricane to hit the area — in 1970.
• Costliest Counties: Of the 10 counties with the highest expected
annual financial loss from hurricanes, eight are in Florida. Collectively, those eight counties represent over $4.3 billion of losses, though actual losses often are significantly higher.
Harris County, Texas (No. 13 overall) — covering Houston, the fourth largest U.S. metro area — and Charleston County, South Carolina (No. 3), make up the other two counties. Harris County leads this entire group and represents potential losses greater than $1.1 billion.
