Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew repatriated 19 Cubans to Cuba, following four interdictions off the Florida Keys.
1. A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a suspicious vessel with two people aboard approximately 15 miles east of Key Largo, Aug. 7, at approximately 10 a.m.
2. A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders of a suspicious vessel at approximately 4 p.m., Aug. 7, about 48 miles south of Marathon.
3. A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of a suspicious vessel approximately 78 miles southeast of Key West with six Cuban migrants aboard at approximately 5 a.m., Aug. 9.
4. A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of a suspicious vessel about 78 miles south of Key West at approximately 10 a.m., Aug. 9.
All of the migrants were transferred to the Charles David Jr. for repatriation. No medical concerns were reported.
Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 663 Cubans compared to:
• 5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016
• 1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017
• 259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
• 313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
• 49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.