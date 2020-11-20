At Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioner’s meeting, the board chose Mayor Pro Tem Michelle Coldiron to serve as Monroe County Mayor and Commissioner David Rice to serve as Mayor Pro Tem for the next year. Mayor Coldiron is in her first term as commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Rice is in his fourth term.
Mayor Coldiron and Mayor Pro Tem Rice recognized outgoing Mayor Heather Carruthers for her mayoral duties for the past year.
The mayor title is given to the chairperson of the Board of County Commissioners. The commissioners choose the designee based on a
majority vote, usually at the November board meeting. A mayor pro tem is also designated to fill in when the mayor is unavailable. The mayor presides over the Board of County Commissioners meetings and serves as the Monroe County representative at ceremonial occasions. The mayor is also responsible for signing and cosigning documents with the County Clerk.
In addition to the ceremonial passing of the sanitized gavel, newly elected District Three Commissioner Eddie Martinez and District Five Commissioner Mike Forster were sworn in by the Clerk of the Court Kevin Madok.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.