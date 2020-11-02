COVID-19 has played havoc with many people’s careers, but it may have been especially detrimental to women.
Research shows that working mothers are dropping out of the workforce much faster than working fathers, at least in part because many schools switched to remote learning and at least one adult needed to be in the home with the children. One study by McKinsey & Company also found that one-fourth of women they surveyed at 317 companies are considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce entirely.
These difficult times could be an opportunity for women to rethink their personal journeys and decide who and what they want to be going forward.
• Tell a story about who you are today. Draw a picture or create a list to show what you love and don’t love; the joys and challenges of your life now; your interests; and your dreams.
• Visualize yourself in the future. Think about what will make you become who you believe you can be. Know what would make you happy and realize how you might be personally fulfilled. Know what matters to you and how you want your story to develop.
• Keep a diary. Research shows that people who keep diaries achieve their goals and do so with extraordinary results, far better than those who don’t keep diaries. Let it help you embrace your new focus and belief that ‘yes, you can.’
• Stop your brain from undermining you. Every time you say, “No, that won’t work,” convert it to a “Yes, that’s a great idea.” Manage negative thoughts by simply thinking that you can.
• Build up your idea bank. Research also shows that the more ideas you have, the more likely you will have “big” ones and write them down in an idea book.
Remember that you are writing a new story, so don’t let your brain delete great ideas because they don’t fit into your current story. Keep saying to yourself, ‘Yes, that’s a great idea.’ and you will achieve the goals that you aspire to all through your life’s journey.
