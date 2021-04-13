For members of the University of Florida’s Gator Nation, nothing comes close to the Swamp for game day. Even so, several fans have assembled team-themed rooms and spaces that can help address their separation anxiety.
They’ve collected quite a bit of Gator memorabilia, added a video screen, maybe a bar, and created their own best seat in the house. Here are some top picks of Florida Gators team-themed spaces. Hopefully, they’ll get you started on your own fan cave or perhaps add something special to yours.
If you’re a Florida State Seminoles fan, hopefully you’re attending the games in person to see Osceola and Renegade take the field. If you’re not there in person, you’re definitely watching the garnet and gold go into action from home. And ideally, that’s from your FSU-themed viewing room or full-blown man cave. Here are our top picks of FSU Seminoles-themed spaces from man cave to viewing room to garage. Plus, we’ve added a few picks of special memorabilia you’ll want for your own collection.
