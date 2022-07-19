When life gives you lemons, just go ahead and cook with them! Many people think lemons are only a garnish for food and drinks. However, lemons are very common and pair well with main dishes, vegetables, salads and of course dessert. Anyone who knows me knows I love cooking with lemons. I am always cooking lemon recipes to share with you our readers. Our Lemon Parmesan Chicken is a one dish entree to prepare and serve. Combine it with a side of a rice or pasta. Top it off with our scrumptious, yummy Lemon Cream Cheesecake Dessert. It is so easy to prepare and everyone always comes back for seconds! It would not be Summer without a refreshing pitcher of Fresh Squeezed Lemonade to serve on our hot days. Make it a lemon day!
Lemon Parmesan Chicken
3 to 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts not too thick
3/4 cup Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup all purpose white flour
1 teaspoon garlic powder
Zest of half a lemon
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon minced garlic
One cup heavy cream
2/3 cup chicken broth
Slice half of lemon in slices used for zest In a bowl combine flour, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, and lemon zest. Salt and pepper chicken breast and dredge in flour mixture covering well. Set aside. In large skillet heat oil. Sear chicken breast on low for five minutes on each side. Remove chicken breast from pan. Add butter to pan, cream, garlic, chicken broth, and remaining half cup Parmesan cheese. Simmer for three minutes and add chicken breast. Add three lemon slices and simmer for five more minutes on low spooning sauce over chicken occasionally. Garnish with chopped parsley and lemon.
Lemon Cream Cheesecake Dessert
Crust:
1 1/4 cups Graham Cracker Crumbs
1/4 cup white sugar
6 tablespoons melted butter
Lemon Filling:
4 ounces cream cheese
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
Four egg yolks
Preheat oven 350°. Mix together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter and sugar. Pour into a 8x8” greased square pan. Bake for 10 minutes. Take out set aside. Mix together 4 ounces of cream cheese, condensed milk, half a cup of lemon juice, four egg yolks, and zest of half lemon. Beat until smooth. Pour over baked crust and return to oven for 30 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Chill and cut into squares. Top off with whipped cream. So easy to prepare and delicious!
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
1 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
1 cup white sugar
6 cups water
Mix fresh squeezed lemon juice with all other ingredients in an attractive picture and garnish with fresh lemons and mint. Serve over crushed ice. I make this lemonade all summer long for family and guest. Everyone loves it! The best!
Tip: Take a muffin pan and place a slice of lemon in each section. Fill with water and freeze well. Run water under pan and remove each ice mold. Place molded ice in pitcher or individual glasses. Very fun and festive for you drinks for Summer🍋
