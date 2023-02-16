After 70 years of music, Burt Bacarach passed away on Feb. 8th at the age of 94.
I was saddened and reminded of his death earlier this week, as I was getting the last of my Valentine’s Day goodies, and overheard a worker at a local store.
“I hate Valentine’s Day,” she said. “We should show our love for people every day.”
Stricken by the paradox of her comment, it rolled around in my head: how can you love people every day, if you don’t like Valentine’s Day?
And while I understand that Valentine’s Day has become synonymous with romantic love, popularized by greeting cards, movies, music, etc., I think we’ve forgotten that we can love more than just our significant others; whether we have one or not.
Sure, if you're blessed to have that special someone, shower them with Valentine’s Day awesomeness, or not, completely your decision.
But if you don’t, that doesn’t mean you couldn’t have appreciated the holiday any less.
Instead, I pray you took the time to tell, better yet show, family/friends/pets how much you appreciate them.
Everyone loves to be acknowledged – Valentine’s Day should be a celebration of love, no matter who it’s on.
So while I agree that we should definitely show our love for people every day, I don’t hate Valentine’s Day, never have, never will.
Even when I was single, and with no one to wine or dine with, I made it a point of getting candy, cards, and all the fun stuff I could for everyone I considered dear to me, still do.
And in those years it was just me, I took myself out, usually to a movie; something I still enjoy doing solo today, married with a kid and a dog.
Because here’s the thing, even if it’s just you, you can still love yourself.
“Of course, I love myself, don’t be ridiculous”, you’re probably saying.
Really? Cause if you did, you wouldn’t beat yourself up about a day that celebrates love, you would use that opportunity to celebrate you, love on yourself!
Be kind to yourself, each and everyday, you deserve it. And know this, even if know one told you, on Valentine’s Day or lately: I love you!
Especially if you took the time to read this, I appreciate you even more, so cheers to you my friend!
Just like the Blues Brothers sang, “Everybody, needs somebody to love…I need you, you, you.”
And after you give that song a listen, check out one of Burt Bacarach’s most famous songs written with longtime collaborator Hal David, ‘What the World Needs Now is Love’, sung by Jackie DeShannon.
The world now more than ever needs it, and it needs you too. And not just on Valentine’s Day either.
