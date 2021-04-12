Names.org released its annual predictions for the Most Popular Baby Names of 2021 and found Liam is the most popular boys name, while Olivia is the most popular name for a girl.
The rankings were based on the most recent data on births from the Social Security Administration, trends from recent years and user interest from millions of monthly visitors to Names.org.
Most Popular Names for Boys (Top 10):
1. Liam (Previously #1)
2. Noah (Previously #2)
3. Oliver (Previously #3)
4. Elijah (Previously #5)
5. Lucas (Previously #8)
6. James (Previously #6)
7. William (Previously #4)
8. Benjamin (Previously #7)
9. Henry (Previously #12)
10. Matteo (Previously #26)
• First Time: Henry and Matteo have surged making the top 10 for the first time.
• Honorable Mentions: Sebastian, Levi, and Theodore are just outside the top 10, rising in popularity and
expected to make the list in the coming years. Ethan, Alexander, and Jackson also fall just short of the top 10, but they are declining in popularity.
Most Popular Names for Girls (Top 10):
1. Olivia (Previously #1)
2. Emma (Previously #2)
3. Amelia (Previously #7)
4. Charlotte (Previously #6)
5. Ava (Previously #3)
6. Sophia (Previously #4)
7. Isabella (Previously #5)
8. Mia (Previously #8)
9. Evelyn (Previously #10)
10. Harper (Previously #9)
• Biggest Jump: Amelia made the biggest jump within the top 10 from No. 7 last year to No. 3 in 2021.
• Honorable Mentions: Luna, Camila, Penelope, and Aria are just outside the top 10, rising in popularity and expected to make the list in the coming years.
Ella and Abigail also fall just short of the top 10, but they are declining in popularity.
