Many of us are looking for ways to be more proactive about our health. One way to accomplish that is by adopting more healthy habits to support our
immune systems.
Many health-minded people are already familiar with probiotics and prebiotics, which have been touted for their contributions to a healthy gut microbiome that supports the immune system. But when you understand how these interact with your gut, a third and simpler option emerges: postbiotics. It's the
"biotic" you may not yet have heard about.
Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria that can be added to your diet from taking supplements or functional foods with added probiotics like yogurt, sauerkraut and kimchi. Prebiotics provide the bacteria the "food" that is needed to kick off a fermentation process.
That fermentation process creates beneficial metabolites which are part of the foundation for a healthy gut microbiome.
Beneficial metabolites can also be created outside of your gut through
fermentation using yeast or bacteria. These metabolites are called postbiotics. Fermented outside the body, postbiotics are beneficial because they deliver those good metabolites without the bloating or gas that fermentation can sometimes cause within the gut. While you can get postbiotics by
eating fermented foods, to be sure that you are getting the right composition of metabolites shown to have immune and gut health benefits, it's best to look for postbiotics that are backed by clinical research.
A simpler solution:
If you've been taking the traditional probiotic-prebiotic approach to getting your gut into balance, it can be something of a guessing game to ensure you're consuming the necessary amounts of soluble fiber (prebiotics) and foods, beverages or supplements with added probiotics through diet. Postbiotic supplements can provide a simpler way to support your gut and immune system. Not only that but unlike probiotic supplements, postbiotic supplements contain no live cultures, so they're more stable and have a longer shelf life.
Easy to access:
Consuming fermented foods can help add postbiotics to your diet.
Examples include kombucha, yogurt, certain cheeses, and bread. The good news is some of your favorites can bring reinforcements to your gut. However, the challenge is knowing whether diet alone can provide the adequate
support that you're looking for. Taking these foods into consideration, supplements that contain postbiotics can be a simpler route for daily immune support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.