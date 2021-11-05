Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.