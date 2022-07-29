We all try to keep cooking simple when we think of summertime cooking.
Every once in a while we have to mix up a favorite summertime meal to serve.
Using the very best ingredients to prepare a main dish recipe that is moist and flavorful is a good ole’ Fried Chicken Dinner. The effort to prepare this moist and flavorful dish is worth it!
We might just be able to recapture your childhood taste of fried chicken as we help you remember with our recipe below.
Top off this delicious meal with a a simple fresh fruit dessert of Peach Parfait. Peaches are in at your local stands or stores.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
1 whole chicken, about 4 pounds, cut into 8 pieces skin on breast, legs, drumsticks, and wings
1 1/2 to 2 cups buttermilk
1 1/2 to 2 cups white flour
2 eggs beaten
1/2 cup whole milk
1 teaspoon salt (more if you like)
1 teaspoon pepper (more if you like)
4 cups vegetable shortening
Wash and dry chicken.
Place chicken in a bowl and cover with buttermilk.
Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
This tenderizes the chicken.
Place flour in a Ziploc bag with salt and pepper.
Set aside.
Beat together two eggs and half cup whole milk.
Dip chicken pieces one at a time into egg milk mixture then into Ziploc bag with flour salt and pepper mixture. Coat chicken well.
Heat shortening oil to 325°F in a straight sided
cast-iron skillet or fryer. Once all the chicken pieces are coated place chicken skin-side down in pan.
Fry the chicken until it’s deep golden brown on the first side (uncovered) about 6 to 7 minutes. Carefully flip the chicken pieces with tongs and cook until the second side is golden brown about 6 to 7 minutes longer. The temperature of your chicken internally should be 165° when you check it to make sure it is done. Drain on paper towels before serving.
Easy Peach Parfait
1 pound cake, or angel food cake
3 to 4 peaches washed and cut into small bite-size pieces
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 cup heavy whipping cream or
Cool Whip if you prefer
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon sugar
Toss cut up peaches with 1 tablespoon sugar and lemon juice. Set aside.
Cut pound cake or angel food cake into tiny 1 inch cubes. Combine in a bowl whipping cream, vanilla extract, and sugar. Whip until soft peaks form.
Layer in cups or dishes evenly, cake, peaches, whipped cream or Cool Whip. Chill and serve.
Garnish with mint on top when serving.
A perfect summertime dessert to top off your fried chicken dinner. Lite enough, but still yummy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.