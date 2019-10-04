Miami-Dade County’s Park Conservation Corps (PCC) will be accepting applications for its volunteer team from Oct. 1 to Nov. 29, 2019.
Adults, ages 21 and older, who are passionate about the environment, serving their community, and playing an active role in enhancing the future of our local parks system and the sustainability and resiliency of our community, are encouraged to apply.
Members of this signature volunteer group have the opportunity to participate in unique, educational park experiences and gain valuable skills for personal and professional enrichment.
Applicants selected this year will be part of the fourth PCC cohort and join other PCC alumni who are part of this service initiative, which was launched four years ago by the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department.
For information, contact Miami-Dade Parks’ Community & Volunteer Engagement Unit at 305-755-7877, or www.iaminvolved.org.
PCC members represent a variety of professionals across business, government, education and the non-profit sector. They champion for parks, open spaces and the conservation of natural areas in our local community through volunteer service and advocacy, participating in volunteer projects in parks, learning the operation of our historic Miami-Dade Parks system and
networking with like-minded professionals.
