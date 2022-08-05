The Military Affairs Council of Homestead held its annual Vegas Night at the Redland Golf and Country Club on Friday night, July 29th.
Roxanne Jeghers, Chair of the MAC told the News Leader, “We are grateful for all of our sponsors and all the people that came out to night. All of the money we raise at Vegas Night and later with our annual golf tournament goes to support the military and their families in our community.”
The crowd enjoyed blackjack, craps, poker, roulette, and for the first time a slot machine.
Participants played for chips which were converted to tickets for prize drawings later in the evening.
