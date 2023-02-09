Valentines Day is a holiday that is all about celebrating the ones we love the most, whether it is through food, flowers, chocolate, or just a good gift for that someone special. If you are going to cook something special that day, you might want to top it off with one of our delicious desserts. We cannot forget the kids, with a festive drink. With this recipe you can even make it a fun adult beverage. We will show you how with our very easy recipes below.
Why not be the gift giver this year that thinks out of the (chocolate) box?
Sweetheart Cotton Candy Bubbly
Simply fill glasses or flutes with Pink Cotton Candy. Top it off with pink soda( I used strawberry) for the kids, or with sparkling wine or champagne for the adults. Put a wedge of Cotton Candy on rim of glass. Made this for my friends children and they loved loved it. The Cotton Candy melts in the glass when pouring liquid in. So much fun! Pretty too. Cute conversation piece for adults at a party!
Red Velvet Bars
1 box red velvet cake mix
1 stick butter slightly softened
1 egg beaten
Mix all of the above ingredients together until crumbly. Pat evenly into greased and floured 13 x 9” pan or pan lined with parchment paper. Set aside.
Filling:
3 eggs
1(8) ounce cream cheese, softened
1 (1) pound box powdered sugar
With a mixer, mix eggs, cream cheese, powdered sugar and beat until smooth. Pour over crumbly batter in pan. Bake at 325° for 55 minutes. Cut into squares and dust with powdered sugar. Delicious and a beautiful color for your dessert Valentine tray.
White Chocolate Cheesecake Oreo Dessert
30 Oreo cookies
1/4 cup butter melted
8 ounces white chocolate, melted
2 (8) ounce cream cheese, softened
1 cup heavy whipping cream whipped
Line 8 inch pan with parchment paper. Divide Oreo cookies. Place 20 of the cookies in the food processor and process until crumbly.
In a bowl place crumbled cookies and 1/4 cup of melted butter. Mixed together and Pat in 8 inch pan. Place in refrigerator and chill.
Melt white chocolate in a microwave safe bowl on high until melted stirring until smooth and melted takes about two minutes total.
Cool to room temperature set aside. With a mixer, beat heavy cream until light and fluffy. Set aside. Mix together cream cheese, melted white chocolate until smooth. Fold in whipped heavy cream. Take remaining cookies and process in processor until crumbly and stir into cream cheese mixture.
Pour into chilled Oreo crust and spread evenly. Top off with a few Oreo crumbles.I also used Valentine sprinkles on top. Chill for several hours
before serving. Cut into squares!!
Wonderful and different! Light, fluffy, chocolate and delicious.
