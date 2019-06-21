Train yourself, or your staff, to make better crop management decisions
by learning the basics of plant nutrition management.
Nutrient Management 1 is the second course of the 2019 Greenhouse Online Training program offered by the University of Florida IFAS Extension. This course is intermediate level and designed for people with some experience or entry university level, and are in production, technical or sales role.
Topics covered include common nutrient problems, essential nutrients, fertilizer types, onsite pH and EC testing, and growing media.
The course is offered in English and Spanish.
The course runs from July 1 to July 26, 2019 and includes a certificate of completion.
The cost is $199 per participant, with discounts if you register five or more. Over fourweeks, there are streaming video lessons, readings and assignments (about 3 hours total commitment per week), which can be accessed at any time of day. Go to: http://hort.ifas.ufl.edu/training/.
For information, email greenhousetraining@ifas.ufl.edu, or visit http://hort.ifas.ufl.edu/training/.
