Meal-related fundraisers for local Boy Scout Troops are a familiar tradition and Boy Scout Troop 418 plans to add a new angle. The Troop, which is chartered by the John G. Salley American Legion Post 43 in Homestead, will have mounds of lobster tails ready for dining in the main hall or carry-out.
The $20 a plate, or $75 for a family of four, comes with a locally caught lobster tail, plus two sides, salad, a roll, a beverage, and a fresh made dessert.
The date is Saturday, September 18, 2021, and serving goes from 4:00-8:00 p.m., at American Legion Post #43, 399 S. Krome Avenue, Homestead.
There’s more than good food involved though with music, games, and other activities taking place outside.
The idea for what they intend to be an annual event began in 2019 with a pancake breakfast at the American Legion. It was a hit with attendees and the thought was to go for something even bigger. Community-based was the concept and who doesn’t enjoy good lobster tail? The Scoutmaster had contacts with Homestead commercial lobstermen to support that segment and some of the area’s farmers were willing to provide items of fresh green beans and potatoes. Many of the pies, cakes, and fruit treats will also feature South Dade ingredients.
The young scouts and parents will be doing the cooking as families and individuals gather to join in the fun while supporting a good cause.
All profits go to help fund events like monthly camping trips where outdoor adventures of canoeing, hiking, learning survival skills, kayaking, swimming, and backpacking teach them valuable lessons, teamwork, and leadership.
The mission and goal are on Troop 418’s website. “Our mission is to be the most fun Boy Scout Troop that we can create. Our goal is to become the most impactful, youth organization in our region; to be known as a force for good; to build stronger communities and leaders of tomorrow." (https://www.troopwebhost.org/Troop418Homestead/Index.htm)
As Scoutmaster Jason Nimark says, “Under the sponsorship of John G. Salley American Legion Post #43, the Scouts have been recognized locally for their community projects and activities. We hope that you, your family, and friends will come out to support the Boys of Troop #418 to make this fundraiser a success for the scouts and the community.”
For tickets or information about the dinner, contact Sarah Layman at (910) 545-3505 or email Info@BSATroop418.com.
For information about Troop #418, contact Scoutmaster Jason Nimark at (702) 277-9034.
Tickets can also be purchased online at
https://BSATroop418.ticketleap.com/2021lobster-dinner
