Fun filled days of October are coming to an end. Halloween is a celebration of trick-or-treating, all things spooky, and we cannot forget the pumpkin carving. Start off this day with a delicious recipe of moist easy Pumpkin Muffins topped off with Cream Cheese Pumpkin Spread. You can make your muffins ahead of time to serve in the morning, and you can freeze the left over ones to have for a quick afternoon snack. Our Ghost Donuts are simple, easy and so festive to serve the kids. Make a batch for friends. Everyone loves them and it is a great treat to share. All you need is cake donuts, white chocolate and googly eyes. This is just the Halloween morning or evening snack you can serve to your ghost and goblins.
Easy Pumpkin Muffins
1 2/3 cup all purpose white flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 eggs beaten
3/4 cup white sugar
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 1/4 cup pumpkin fresh or canned
1/4 cup whole milk
Line a muffin pan with muffin liners. Preheat oven 375°.
In a mixing bowl mix together eggs, white sugar, brown sugar. Add to mixture oil, pumpkin and milk.
Blend well. Blend in flour, baking soda, nutmeg, cinnamon, and salt. Gently mix. Divide batter evenly into paper lined muffin tins. Recipe will make 12 to 14 muffins. Bake 16 to 20 minutes or until center test done.
Cream Cheese Pumpkin Spread
1 (8) ounce package cream cheese softened
1/2 cup canned pumpkin
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
With a mixer, next until smooth cream cheese, pumpkin, nutmeg and cinnamon. Serve with pumpkin muffins or pumpkin bread. The spread is also wonderful on bagels and toast.
Ghost Donuts
8 store-bought cake donuts
White chocolate for melting
(I used white chocolate bark squares)
Edible googly eyes
Cover a tray with wax paper.
Melt chocolate according to package directions. Dip tops of each cake donut into white chocolate. Place on wax paper and add googly eyes. These are adorable, and they will be a big hit with your little ghosts.
