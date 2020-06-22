Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Areas of yellow dust and haze are possible. High around 90F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.