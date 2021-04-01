Closets Craze - While always the number-one focus of home organization for Closets by Design, the pandemic has brought about new reasons for the
renovations. People are reconciling old clothes and new lifestyles.
Push for Pantries – Since more people are eating at home, Americans have become at-home chefs – not only stocking up on groceries but gadgets like air fryers and instant pots. Cue the return of the dedicated pantry enhanced to accommodate all these new tools and dry goods.
Office Obsession – Remote work is becoming a permanent part of the labor landscape. About 36 million Americans will be working remotely by 2025 – a staggering 87 percent increase from the number of remote workers prior to the pandemic. Many people are creating much needed home offices out of closets or extra bedrooms.
Geared-Up Garages – A hot spot for storage and a space for new-found hobbies and at-home workouts. People have turned garages into craft rooms, gardening centers, and makeshift gyms.
Kid Clutter Cure – With kids’ distance learning in effect, parents have been creating home learning centers. Parents are also putting extra effort into kids’ closets and play spaces to cut down on the clutter around the entire house and teach kids organization and responsibility in the process. Mudrooms are also a major trend and many families are focusing on improving these areas or creating one to corral clutter.
