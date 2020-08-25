This is the story of Errol Leandre a local resident who has made his way to the Semi-Finals of the Toastmasters International Speech Competition to be held
August 26th. In qualifying, Errol won both the District 47 International Speech and the Region 8 Quarter Finals.
So how did this Master Speaker overcome a speech impediment as he stuttered his way through many of his school years? What motivated that teenager to succeed allowing him to become the Project Manager for Dade County Schools as well as assistant Minister at a local church in Homestead? Well, that’s part of his inspirational speech that will be shared worldwide on August 26th. All I can divulge is a quote from a voice he heard at his lowest point…”accept what I allow.” With those words, Errol developed his God given talents to overcome his handicap.
We at the South Dade News Leader hope to follow up with a victory article after the convention that will be held on zoom instead of in Paris, France as originally planned.
In the meantime, what actually is Toastmasters? Where does it meet? Toastmasters Clubs can be found world-wide. There is one in Homestead plus another in Cutler Bay (Errol’s Club). For meeting information on both clubs e-mail rerschik@richarderschik.com
Being a member of your local Toastmaster Club can sharpen your hidden skills, build confidence as a speaker and leader, turn nervous energy into positive energy, all in a friendly atmosphere. As a former member I have seen amazing
results. Perhaps I’ll see you at a future meeting as I plan to rejoin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.