Container gardens are a viable and popular cultivation option, especially for those who have limited sun-exposed spaces or are looking to start small and learn the basics of gardening.
• Well-drained, not dry or overly wet soil, is necessary for herb and vegetable growth, so using bottom-draining pots with a peat-based potting soil specifically formulated for herbs and veggies will facilitate proper soil
drainage and moisture retention.
• Incorporate a “thriller, filler, spiller” planting approach to maximize space and
aesthetic appeal. This means tall focal plants in back, middle layer plants that fill in, and plants that will cascade over the container in front.
• Soil dries out more quickly in container gardens than garden beds, especially if you place containers outdoors in the sun. Perform daily soil moisture checks. You may need to water outdoor container gardens every day -- and possibly twice a day -- in extremely hot weather.
• Place your container garden where it will get the optimal amount of sunlight -- between six and eight hours a day. The beauty of container gardens is their movability. You can even follow the sun as exposure changes throughout the seasons. Always refer to the care tags on the specific plant to determine a prime location.
• Gardens planted in a container are entirely dependent on you to
provide nutrients. Start out with an organic, rich potting soil formulated for container gardens. Then, going forward, fertilize your container every two to four weeks by pouring a nutrient-rich liquid solution directly into the soil.
• Harvesting will help increase yields and prevent plants from outgrowing their containers. For best results, use this five-step method: water plants before harvesting, make clean cuts, keep them clean, dry your harvest quickly and store them away from sunlight and moisture.
“Done in a Weekend.” free videos to help you successfully plant, grow and care for herbs and vegetable container gardens. visit Exmark.com/DIY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.