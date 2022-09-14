With the school year in full swing, it can be challenging for families to find time away from their busy schedules and spend quality time together. One easy way to make sure there is quality time to connect between classes, sports and work is by prioritizing family meals at home.
Studies have shown time and time again the lifelong benefits of family meals,
including higher self-esteem in kids, better grades and even an increased consumption of healthier foods such as fruits and veggies. Family meals also give everyone an opportunity to share about their day and plans for the week and become closer to those who matter most.
Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dalina Soto offers how to maximize mealtime with your family:
Start by taking baby steps. If you set a goal to start eating one or two more meals together a week, even if it's just for 30 minutes, you will be more inclined to stick to it, and incorporate even more mealtime from there.
Make mealtime fun by getting the whole family to plan what recipes to make, go grocery shopping together and gather in the kitchen to prepare the food. Kids will not only enjoy being involved in the process, but it will also help to increase the frequency of eating meals together and foster healthier eating habits.
If you're tired of the same boring lunches or snacks, get the family excited by testing out new dishes every week.
Get creative with your meals and switch them up by having breakfast for dinner.
Or try whipping up a snack board dinner like this Lightyear Grazing Board from Eggland's Best. Inspired by Disney and Pixar's Lightyear, available now on Digital Sept. 13, this recipe is delicious and
nutritious, and can be enjoyed during a family movie night!
Lightyear Grazing Board
Prep Time: 15 minutes;
Serves 6
2 cups unsalted popcorn, popped in oil
1 cup assorted berries, such as strawberries, blueberries and blackberries
6 hard-boiled Eggland's Best eggs, halved
1 English cucumber
1 bell pepper, red or yellow
4 slices low-fat sharp cheddar
1/2 melon, such as cantaloupe
2 apples, cored and sliced
20 whole-wheat crackers
Special Tools Needed
Large wooden board or tray for serving
Star cookie cutter, various small sizes
Moon-shaped cookie cutters, 1-2 inch sized
3 small ramekins or serving bowls
1. On large serving platter, place two small serving bowls. Add popcorn in one, berries in another, and whole wheat crackers in remaining bowl.
2. Place hard-boiled Eggland's Best eggs around bowls as
desired.
3. Slice cucumber into rounds. Using moon cookie cutter, cut about 10 slices into moon shapes, and place on board with rounds. Alternatively, you can create moon shapes by slicing cucumber in half lengthwise, deseeding. Then slice down width of cucumber to create moon shape.
4. Deseed bell pepper and cut into four pieces. Using star-shaped cookie cutter, cut into star shapes. Repeat with cheese slices.
5. Cube melon, leaving 1 thin slice to cut shapes.
Cut additional melon stars and place all on board as desired.
6. Core and slice two apples and arrange around snacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.