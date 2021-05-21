With Memorial Day just around the corner thoughts of cold summertime salads come to mind. The good thing about cold salads is they can be made in advance, chilled, and served just about anytime you are ready to eat them.
There are so many different types of cold salads, these are just a few that we have made and would like to share with you, our readers.
Some of the local farm stands are still open with plenty of beautiful fresh vegetables that you can use for your salads. I have served these salad recipes often and always seem to be a hit!
Fresh Vegetables and Black Eyed Pea Salad
Three cans Black Eyed Peas drained and rinsed
One small jar of pimentos drained
One yellow bell pepper diced
4 green onions chopped
Dressing:
1/2 cup light olive oil
1/2 red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon hot sauce or a little more if you like hotter
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
In bowl toss together black-eyed peas, drain pimentos, chopped yellow bell pepper, chopped green onion.
Set aside. In small bowl mix together olive oil, red wine vinegar, hot sauce, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Pour over black eyed pea mixture. Mix well.
Chill and serve. This salad is delicious!
Cold Pasta Salad
12 ounces Tri-Color Pasta
1/2 cup red bell pepper chopped
1/2 cup yellow bell pepper chopped
1/4 cup red onion diced
1 carrot peeled and grated
One small canned water chestnuts sliced and drained
Dressing:
5 tablespoons light olive oil
5 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon pepper
2 teaspoons oregano dried or fresh (chopped)
2 teaspoons thyme dried or fresh (chopped)
1 tablespoon honey
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.
In bowl mix together pasta, grated carrot, red bell pepper,yellow bell pepper, red onion, water chestnuts. Set aside. Mixed together in bowl light olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper, herbs and honey.
Blend well and pour over pasta mixture. Toss and chill.
Carrot and Raisin Salad
4 cups carrots shredded
One cup of raisins dark or white
One cup of mayonnaise
1 tablespoon of sugar
Half teaspoon of salt
3 teaspoons lemon juice
In a bowl toss together carrots and raisins. Set aside.
In a small bowl combine mayonnaise,sugar, salt, lemon juice and mix well. Pour over carrot and raisin mixture. Cover and chill. You may add 1 cup pineapple chunks cut into small pieces which is quite good also.
