The secret to a thriving and sustainable garden? Native plants!
These amazing specimens are perfectly adapted to their local environment, and form symbiotic relationships with the wildlife that inhabits that area. So, not only will your garden be a lush oasis, but it will also be teeming with life!
And the best part? Each state has its own unique preference for native plants.
Garden for Wildlife has uncovered the top picks in Florida:
• Scarlet Sage • Cardinal Flower • Blazing Star
With keystone plants that will support the most wildlife, these plants are perfect for part-shade in a garden or container.
And in 2022, milkweed was the best-seller across the US, and for good reason. With the monarch butterfly now on the IUCN Red List, the survival of this incredible species rests on our shoulders.
The good news is, you can help! Milkweed is the only host plant for the monarch caterpillar, and there's a native species available for every state in the US.
By planting milkweed in your own garden, you can provide a vital lifeline for these magnificent creatures.
Help Florida wildlife and enjoy the beauty of nature when you add these native plant collections outside your home.
