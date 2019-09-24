As we say farewell to the last of Summer we welcome the Season and smells of Fall. Although we don’t have cool weather, we can still cook and decorate for Fall. The scent of a Pumpkin dessert cooking and a cozy Festive Fall Casserole will surely put you into the spirit of the Season. Our Chicken, Artichoke dish served with a salad will be eaten by your family and guests and you will be thanked for this delicious casserole creation. Gooey, Pumpkin cake served with whipped cream or ice cream and, of coarse, a sprinkle of cinnamon on top will give everyone the feeling of Fall.
Festive Fall Casserole
3 Chicken breast cooked and chopped
1-(12 ounce) jar artichoke hearts chopped fine (I used 1/2 jar of juice in recipe)
1 cup Rice cooked
1/2 cup butter melted
3 tablespoons flour
2 cups Chicken broth
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup champagne vinegar
2 tablespoons onion chopped
1 sleeve Ritz crackers
1/2 stick butter melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 8x 8 square pan.
Cook Chicken. Cook Rice. Chop artichokes. Mix these ingredients together with onions. Set aside. In saucepan, melt butter stir in flour, stir in chicken broth, cook until slightly thickened. Stir in cheese and vinegar, stir until creamy. Mix in chicken, rice, artichokes. Salt and pepper to taste. Pour mixture into prepared casserole dish. Melt last 1/2 stick butter and crumble sleeve of ritz crackers into melted butter. Sprinkle on top of casserole. Bake for 30 minutes.
Gooey Pumpkin Cake
1(15 oz) Pumpkin pie Filling
1 can Pet evaporated milk
1 cup brown sugar
3 eggs
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 box yellow cake mix
1 cup butter melted
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
13x 9 pan lightly greased
With mixer, mix together pumpkin, sugar, eggs, Evaporated milk, cinnamon and nutmeg. Pour into greased 13x 9 pan. Sprinkle dry cake mix on top of pumpkin mixture in pan. Sprinkle graham crackers crumbs on top of dry cake mix. Slowly pour 1 cup melted butter onto crumbs. Bake 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream. Will be a Fall favorite for sure!
Tip: Both of these recipes freeze well.
